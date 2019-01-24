Fervent Synergi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore, up 1159.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore in December 2018 up 1159.27% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2018 up 317.01% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018 up 321.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

Fervent Synergi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2017.

Fervent Synergi shares closed at 26.90 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.93% returns over the last 6 months and 20.09% over the last 12 months.