Fert and Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 708.48 crore, up 45.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 708.48 crore in March 2020 up 45.92% from Rs. 485.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.53 crore in March 2020 up 234.19% from Rs. 49.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.49 crore in March 2020 up 283.81% from Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2019.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2019.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 50.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.31% returns over the last 6 months and 28.01% over the last 12 months.