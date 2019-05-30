Fert and Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 485.52 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.52 crore in March 2019 up 8.82% from Rs. 446.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.58 crore in March 2019 down 49.11% from Rs. 33.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2019 down 30.7% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2018.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 41.65 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.