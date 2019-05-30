Fert and Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 485.52 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:
Net Sales at Rs 485.52 crore in March 2019 up 8.82% from Rs. 446.18 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.58 crore in March 2019 down 49.11% from Rs. 33.25 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.78 crore in March 2019 down 30.7% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2018.
Fert and Chem shares closed at 41.65 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.74% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|485.52
|591.35
|446.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|485.52
|591.35
|446.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|439.74
|422.03
|203.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|0.79
|-1.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-151.56
|4.31
|4.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|89.52
|51.42
|64.61
|Depreciation
|9.76
|4.20
|4.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.19
|99.69
|157.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.44
|8.91
|12.48
|Other Income
|29.46
|6.74
|32.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.02
|15.65
|45.31
|Interest
|74.60
|65.42
|78.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.58
|-49.77
|-33.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.58
|-49.77
|-33.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.58
|-49.77
|-33.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.58
|-49.77
|-33.25
|Equity Share Capital
|647.07
|647.07
|647.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited