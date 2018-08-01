Fert and Chem standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 344.09 crore

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 344.09 crore and a net profit of Rs 314.39 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 344.09 crore and a net profit of Rs 314.39 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 293.97 crore and net loss was Rs 95.64 crore. Fert and Chem shares closed at 41.55 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.32% over the last 12 months. Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 344.09 446.18 293.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 344.09 446.18 293.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 187.39 203.67 208.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.67 -1.42 0.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.54 4.81 -43.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 61.86 64.61 59.18 Depreciation 4.17 4.88 4.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 97.58 157.15 79.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.12 12.48 -15.56 Other Income 414.37 32.83 2.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.25 45.31 -13.06 Interest 73.86 78.56 82.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 314.39 -33.25 -95.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 314.39 -33.25 -95.64 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 314.39 -33.25 -95.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 314.39 -33.25 -95.64 Equity Share Capital 647.07 647.07 647.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 -0.51 -1.40 Diluted EPS 4.86 -0.51 -1.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 -0.51 -1.40 Diluted EPS 4.86 -0.51 -1.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:49 pm