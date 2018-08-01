Fert and Chem standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 344.09 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 344.09 446.18 293.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 344.09 446.18 293.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 187.39 203.67 208.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.67 -1.42 0.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.54 4.81 -43.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 61.86 64.61 59.18 Depreciation 4.17 4.88 4.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 97.58 157.15 79.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.12 12.48 -15.56 Other Income 414.37 32.83 2.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.25 45.31 -13.06 Interest 73.86 78.56 82.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 314.39 -33.25 -95.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 314.39 -33.25 -95.64 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 314.39 -33.25 -95.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 314.39 -33.25 -95.64 Equity Share Capital 647.07 647.07 647.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 -0.51 -1.40 Diluted EPS 4.86 -0.51 -1.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.86 -0.51 -1.40 Diluted EPS 4.86 -0.51 -1.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited