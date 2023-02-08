English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fert and Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.94 crore, up 42.49% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,721.94 crore in December 2022 up 42.49% from Rs. 1,208.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.79 crore in December 2022 up 280.34% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.33 crore in December 2022 up 101.97% from Rs. 141.77 crore in December 2021.

    Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,721.941,935.001,208.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,721.941,935.001,208.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,090.691,184.57909.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.731.430.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.30122.92-137.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.5576.9559.76
    Depreciation7.126.947.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses335.51312.58266.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax243.64229.61102.95
    Other Income35.5725.3631.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax279.21254.97134.75
    Interest62.0262.4761.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax217.19192.5072.87
    Exceptional Items-51.40-47.90-29.28
    P/L Before Tax165.79144.6043.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.79144.6043.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.79144.6043.59
    Equity Share Capital647.07647.07647.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.230.67
    Diluted EPS2.562.230.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.230.67
    Diluted EPS2.562.230.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited