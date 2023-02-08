Fert and Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.94 crore, up 42.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,721.94 crore in December 2022 up 42.49% from Rs. 1,208.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.79 crore in December 2022 up 280.34% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.33 crore in December 2022 up 101.97% from Rs. 141.77 crore in December 2021.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2021.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 264.85 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 122.10% returns over the last 6 months and 101.33% over the last 12 months.