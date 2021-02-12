Fert and Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 839.04 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 839.04 crore in December 2020 up 7.67% from Rs. 779.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.71 crore in December 2020 down 86.09% from Rs. 982.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.79 crore in December 2020 down 81.13% from Rs. 1,074.57 crore in December 2019.

Fert and Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.19 in December 2019.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 81.60 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.86% returns over the last 6 months and 109.50% over the last 12 months.