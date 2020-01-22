Fert and Chem Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 779.30 crore, up 31.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 779.30 crore in December 2019 up 31.78% from Rs. 591.35 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 982.97 crore in December 2019 up 2075.03% from Rs. 49.77 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,074.57 crore in December 2019 up 5313.45% from Rs. 19.85 crore in December 2018.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 15.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2018.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 45.10 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.73% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.