Fert and Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,935.00 crore, up 147.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,935.00 crore in September 2022 up 147.55% from Rs. 781.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.60 crore in September 2022 up 296.71% from Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.91 crore in September 2022 up 99.84% from Rs. 131.06 crore in September 2021.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2021.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 131.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,935.00 1,292.37 781.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,935.00 1,292.37 781.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,184.57 983.61 551.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.43 0.84 1.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 122.92 -223.26 -61.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.95 58.64 47.73
Depreciation 6.94 6.90 3.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 312.58 289.85 137.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.61 175.79 100.76
Other Income 25.36 22.76 26.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.97 198.55 127.30
Interest 62.47 61.56 61.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 192.50 136.99 65.73
Exceptional Items -47.90 -- -29.28
P/L Before Tax 144.60 136.99 36.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 144.60 136.99 36.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 144.60 136.99 36.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 144.60 136.99 36.45
Equity Share Capital 647.07 647.07 647.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 2.12 0.56
Diluted EPS 2.23 2.12 0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 2.12 0.56
Diluted EPS 2.23 2.12 0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fert and Chem #fertilisers #Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am