    Fert and Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,935.00 crore, up 147.55% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,935.00 crore in September 2022 up 147.55% from Rs. 781.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.60 crore in September 2022 up 296.71% from Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.91 crore in September 2022 up 99.84% from Rs. 131.06 crore in September 2021.

    Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2021.

    Fert and Chem shares closed at 131.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,935.001,292.37781.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,935.001,292.37781.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,184.57983.61551.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.430.841.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks122.92-223.26-61.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.9558.6447.73
    Depreciation6.946.903.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses312.58289.85137.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.61175.79100.76
    Other Income25.3622.7626.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.97198.55127.30
    Interest62.4761.5661.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax192.50136.9965.73
    Exceptional Items-47.90---29.28
    P/L Before Tax144.60136.9936.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities144.60136.9936.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period144.60136.9936.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.60136.9936.45
    Equity Share Capital647.07647.07647.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.232.120.56
    Diluted EPS2.232.120.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.232.120.56
    Diluted EPS2.232.120.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am