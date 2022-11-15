Fert and Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,935.00 crore, up 147.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,935.00 crore in September 2022 up 147.55% from Rs. 781.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.60 crore in September 2022 up 296.71% from Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.91 crore in September 2022 up 99.84% from Rs. 131.06 crore in September 2021.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2021.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 131.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and 12.78% over the last 12 months.