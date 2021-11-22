Fert and Chem Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 781.65 crore, down 25.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.65 crore in September 2021 down 25.33% from Rs. 1,046.82 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2021 down 56.12% from Rs. 83.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.06 crore in September 2021 down 12.23% from Rs. 149.33 crore in September 2020.

Fert and Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2020.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 114.15 on November 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and 124.48% over the last 12 months.