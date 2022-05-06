 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fert and Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,692.55 crore, up 106.12% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,692.55 crore in March 2022 up 106.12% from Rs. 821.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.44 crore in March 2022 up 55.88% from Rs. 149.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.39 crore in March 2022 up 51.28% from Rs. 219.72 crore in March 2021.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2021.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 121.35 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,692.55 1,208.46 821.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,692.55 1,208.46 821.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 954.57 909.45 379.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.09 0.59 92.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 105.74 -137.42 -31.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.17 59.76 39.82
Depreciation 8.73 7.02 7.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 274.05 266.11 143.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 288.38 102.95 189.46
Other Income 35.28 31.80 22.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.66 134.75 211.84
Interest 59.72 61.88 62.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 263.94 72.87 149.76
Exceptional Items -30.50 -29.28 --
P/L Before Tax 233.44 43.59 149.76
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 233.44 43.59 149.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 233.44 43.59 149.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 233.44 43.59 149.76
Equity Share Capital 647.07 647.07 647.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.61 0.67 2.31
Diluted EPS 3.61 0.67 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.61 0.67 2.31
Diluted EPS 3.61 0.67 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 6, 2022
