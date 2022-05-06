Fert and Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,692.55 crore, up 106.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,692.55 crore in March 2022 up 106.12% from Rs. 821.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.44 crore in March 2022 up 55.88% from Rs. 149.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.39 crore in March 2022 up 51.28% from Rs. 219.72 crore in March 2021.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2021.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 121.35 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)