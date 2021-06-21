MARKET NEWS

Fert and Chem Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 821.16 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

Net Sales at Rs 821.16 crore in March 2021 up 15.9% from Rs. 708.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.76 crore in March 2021 up 125.1% from Rs. 66.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.72 crore in March 2021 up 64.6% from Rs. 133.49 crore in March 2020.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

Close

Fert and Chem shares closed at 144.05 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 161.20% returns over the last 6 months and 221.18% over the last 12 months.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations821.16839.04708.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations821.16839.04708.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials379.52400.32365.42
Purchase of Traded Goods92.5691.391.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.18-50.348.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.8268.5760.27
Depreciation7.884.914.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses143.10144.20153.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.46179.99114.12
Other Income22.3817.8914.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.84197.88128.95
Interest62.0861.1762.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.76136.7166.52
Exceptional Items----0.01
P/L Before Tax149.76136.7166.53
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities149.76136.7166.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period149.76136.7166.53
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates149.76136.7166.53
Equity Share Capital647.07647.07647.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.312.111.03
Diluted EPS2.312.111.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.312.111.03
Diluted EPS2.312.111.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 21, 2021 11:33 am

