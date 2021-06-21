Fert and Chem Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 821.16 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 821.16 crore in March 2021 up 15.9% from Rs. 708.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.76 crore in March 2021 up 125.1% from Rs. 66.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.72 crore in March 2021 up 64.6% from Rs. 133.49 crore in March 2020.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 144.05 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 161.20% returns over the last 6 months and 221.18% over the last 12 months.