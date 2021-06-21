Fert and Chem Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 821.16 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y
June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:
Net Sales at Rs 821.16 crore in March 2021 up 15.9% from Rs. 708.48 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.76 crore in March 2021 up 125.1% from Rs. 66.53 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.72 crore in March 2021 up 64.6% from Rs. 133.49 crore in March 2020.
Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.
Fert and Chem shares closed at 144.05 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 161.20% returns over the last 6 months and 221.18% over the last 12 months.
|Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|821.16
|839.04
|708.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|821.16
|839.04
|708.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|379.52
|400.32
|365.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|92.56
|91.39
|1.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-31.18
|-50.34
|8.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.82
|68.57
|60.27
|Depreciation
|7.88
|4.91
|4.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|143.10
|144.20
|153.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|189.46
|179.99
|114.12
|Other Income
|22.38
|17.89
|14.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|211.84
|197.88
|128.95
|Interest
|62.08
|61.17
|62.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|149.76
|136.71
|66.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|149.76
|136.71
|66.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|149.76
|136.71
|66.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|149.76
|136.71
|66.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|149.76
|136.71
|66.53
|Equity Share Capital
|647.07
|647.07
|647.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.31
|2.11
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|2.31
|2.11
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.31
|2.11
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|2.31
|2.11
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited