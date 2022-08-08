 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fert and Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.37 crore, up 74.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.37 crore in June 2022 up 74.14% from Rs. 742.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.99 crore in June 2022 up 244.2% from Rs. 39.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.45 crore in June 2022 up 89.08% from Rs. 108.66 crore in June 2021.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2021.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 122.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,292.37 1,692.55 742.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,292.37 1,692.55 742.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 983.61 954.57 355.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.84 -0.09 1.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -223.26 105.74 99.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.64 61.17 63.10
Depreciation 6.90 8.73 7.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 289.85 274.05 138.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.79 288.38 77.00
Other Income 22.76 35.28 24.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.55 323.66 101.03
Interest 61.56 59.72 61.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.99 263.94 39.80
Exceptional Items -- -30.50 --
P/L Before Tax 136.99 233.44 39.80
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.99 233.44 39.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.99 233.44 39.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.99 233.44 39.80
Equity Share Capital 647.07 647.07 647.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 3.61 0.62
Diluted EPS 2.12 3.61 0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 3.61 0.62
Diluted EPS 2.12 3.61 0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 8, 2022
