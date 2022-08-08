Fert and Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.37 crore, up 74.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.37 crore in June 2022 up 74.14% from Rs. 742.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.99 crore in June 2022 up 244.2% from Rs. 39.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.45 crore in June 2022 up 89.08% from Rs. 108.66 crore in June 2021.

Fert and Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2021.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 122.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.