Fert and Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.94 crore, up 42.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,721.94 crore in December 2022 up 42.49% from Rs. 1,208.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.79 crore in December 2022 up 280.34% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.33 crore in December 2022 up 101.97% from Rs. 141.77 crore in December 2021.