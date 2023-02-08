 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Fert and Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.94 crore, up 42.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,721.94 crore in December 2022 up 42.49% from Rs. 1,208.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.79 crore in December 2022 up 280.34% from Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.33 crore in December 2022 up 101.97% from Rs. 141.77 crore in December 2021.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,721.94 1,935.00 1,208.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,721.94 1,935.00 1,208.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,090.69 1,184.57 909.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.73 1.43 0.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.30 122.92 -137.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.55 76.95 59.76
Depreciation 7.12 6.94 7.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 335.51 312.58 266.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.64 229.61 102.95
Other Income 35.57 25.36 31.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.21 254.97 134.75
Interest 62.02 62.47 61.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 217.19 192.50 72.87
Exceptional Items -51.40 -47.90 -29.28
P/L Before Tax 165.79 144.60 43.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 165.79 144.60 43.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 165.79 144.60 43.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 165.79 144.60 43.59
Equity Share Capital 647.07 647.07 647.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 2.23 0.67
Diluted EPS 2.56 2.23 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 2.23 0.67
Diluted EPS 2.56 2.23 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited