Fert and Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.46 crore, up 44.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.46 crore in December 2021 up 44.03% from Rs. 839.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.59 crore in December 2021 down 68.11% from Rs. 136.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.77 crore in December 2021 down 30.09% from Rs. 202.79 crore in December 2020.

Fert and Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2020.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 134.25 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.30% returns over the last 6 months and 63.22% over the last 12 months.