Fermenta Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.75 crore, down 37.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.75 crore in December 2022 down 37.06% from Rs. 85.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.95 crore in December 2022 down 3343.72% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2022 down 145.26% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.