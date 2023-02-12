 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fermenta Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.75 crore, down 37.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.75 crore in December 2022 down 37.06% from Rs. 85.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.95 crore in December 2022 down 3343.72% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2022 down 145.26% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021.

Fermenta Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.75 90.12 85.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.75 90.12 85.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.97 28.27 23.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.82 2.44 0.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.63 3.89 5.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.64 13.97 16.06
Depreciation 6.16 6.26 6.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.02 30.30 26.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.23 5.01 6.06
Other Income -- 2.59 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.23 7.60 7.20
Interest 5.18 4.90 4.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.41 2.70 3.07
Exceptional Items -44.59 -- --
P/L Before Tax -62.00 2.70 3.07
Tax -3.05 0.57 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -58.95 2.13 1.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -58.95 2.13 1.82
Equity Share Capital 14.43 14.42 14.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.44 0.74 0.63
Diluted EPS -20.44 0.40 0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.44 0.74 0.63
Diluted EPS -20.44 0.40 0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited