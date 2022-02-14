Fermenta Bio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.41 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.41 crore in December 2021 down 2.58% from Rs. 87.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021 down 83.56% from Rs. 11.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2021 down 43.68% from Rs. 23.81 crore in December 2020.

Fermenta Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.83 in December 2020.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 281.55 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.73% returns over the last 6 months and 2.21% over the last 12 months.