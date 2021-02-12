Fermenta Bio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.67 crore, up 31.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.67 crore in December 2020 up 31.93% from Rs. 66.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.05 crore in December 2020 up 13.32% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.81 crore in December 2020 up 36.92% from Rs. 17.39 crore in December 2019.

Fermenta Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.38 in December 2019.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 282.55 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)