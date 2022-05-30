 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fermenta Bio Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.16 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.16 crore in March 2022 down 3.34% from Rs. 99.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022 up 75.95% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2022 up 39.37% from Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2021.

Fermenta Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2021.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 198.80 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Fermenta Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.16 92.86 99.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.16 92.86 99.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.45 37.85 37.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.61 2.98 18.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.87 1.09 -10.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.35 17.01 14.17
Depreciation 6.49 6.68 6.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.11 31.73 29.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.27 -4.47 3.77
Other Income 2.88 1.16 4.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.15 -3.31 8.40
Interest 4.43 4.10 5.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.72 -7.41 3.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.72 -7.41 3.38
Tax 2.00 0.94 -1.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.72 -8.34 4.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.72 -8.34 4.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.72 -8.34 4.39
Equity Share Capital 14.42 14.42 14.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 -2.79 2.56
Diluted EPS 2.66 -2.79 2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 -2.79 2.56
Diluted EPS 2.66 -2.79 2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:22 pm
