Fermenta Bio Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.16 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.16 crore in March 2022 down 3.34% from Rs. 99.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022 up 75.95% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2022 up 39.37% from Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2021.

Fermenta Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2021.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 198.80 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)