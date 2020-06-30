Fermenta Bio Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.54 crore, down 29.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.54 crore in March 2020 down 29.53% from Rs. 91.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2020 down 91.6% from Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2020 down 62.62% from Rs. 32.29 crore in March 2019.

Fermenta Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 40.59 in March 2019.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 285.60 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 18.62% returns over the last 6 months and 1.14% over the last 12 months.