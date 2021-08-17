Fermenta Bio Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.65 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.65 crore in June 2021 up 16.1% from Rs. 94.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 13.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.60 crore in June 2021 up 16.75% from Rs. 23.64 crore in June 2020.

Fermenta Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.72 in June 2020.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 298.65 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.40% returns over the last 6 months and -18.80% over the last 12 months.