Fermenta Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore in December 2022 down 40.92% from Rs. 92.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2022 down 351.2% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 391.69% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.