Fermenta Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore in December 2022 down 40.92% from Rs. 92.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2022 down 351.2% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 391.69% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.

Fermenta Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.86 98.03 92.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.86 98.03 92.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.33 33.29 37.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.63 6.01 2.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.67 7.46 1.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.70 14.98 17.01
Depreciation 6.32 9.07 6.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.70 32.97 31.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.15 -5.75 -4.47
Other Income -- 2.69 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.15 -3.06 -3.31
Interest 5.14 4.86 4.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.29 -7.92 -7.41
Exceptional Items -19.41 -- --
P/L Before Tax -40.70 -7.92 -7.41
Tax -3.05 0.50 0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -37.65 -8.42 -8.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -37.65 -8.42 -8.34
Minority Interest -- 0.37 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -37.65 -8.05 -8.34
Equity Share Capital 14.43 14.42 14.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.97 -2.79 -2.79
Diluted EPS -12.97 -2.79 -2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.97 -2.79 -2.79
Diluted EPS -12.97 -2.79 -2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited