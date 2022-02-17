Fermenta Bio Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore in December 2021 up 3.2% from Rs. 89.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021 down 184.89% from Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021 down 85.28% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2020.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 261.55 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.42% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.