Fermenta Bio Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.86 crore in December 2021 up 3.2% from Rs. 89.99 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021 down 184.89% from Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021 down 85.28% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2020.
Fermenta Bio shares closed at 261.55 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.42% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.
|Fermenta Biotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.86
|99.85
|89.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.86
|99.85
|89.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.85
|35.15
|39.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.98
|3.72
|1.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.09
|-1.40
|-12.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.01
|17.00
|15.04
|Depreciation
|6.68
|6.44
|5.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.73
|29.67
|24.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.47
|9.26
|17.20
|Other Income
|1.16
|2.27
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.31
|11.54
|17.89
|Interest
|4.10
|4.42
|3.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.41
|7.12
|13.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.41
|7.12
|13.96
|Tax
|0.94
|2.98
|4.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.34
|4.14
|9.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.34
|4.14
|9.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.34
|4.14
|9.83
|Equity Share Capital
|14.42
|14.42
|14.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|1.56
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.79
|1.56
|3.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|1.56
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.79
|1.56
|3.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited