Fermenta Bio Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.99 crore in December 2020 up 35.42% from Rs. 66.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2020 down 0.65% from Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2020 up 32.54% from Rs. 17.27 crore in December 2019.

Fermenta Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2019.

Fermenta Bio shares closed at 282.55 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)