Fenoplast Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore, down 46.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.98 crore in March 2019 down 46.96% from Rs. 60.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 94.69% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2019 down 142.56% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2018.

Fenoplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.90 in March 2018.

Fenoplast shares closed at 35.20 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.77% returns over the last 6 months and -58.02% over the last 12 months.