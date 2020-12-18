FEL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore, down 91.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore in September 2020 down 91.12% from Rs. 1,323.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 257.88 crore in September 2020 down 1689.89% from Rs. 16.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.89 crore in September 2020 down 90.5% from Rs. 398.81 crore in September 2019.

FEL shares closed at 14.80 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -30.84% over the last 12 months.