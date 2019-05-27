FEL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.08 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,221.08 crore in March 2019 up 29.71% from Rs. 941.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.33 crore in March 2019 up 199.14% from Rs. 46.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.19 crore in March 2019 up 42.29% from Rs. 268.59 crore in March 2018.

FEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2018.

FEL shares closed at 30.10 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.58% over the last 12 months.