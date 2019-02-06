FEL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.94 crore, up 1.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,112.94 crore in December 2018 up 1.97% from Rs. 1,091.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2018 down 98.71% from Rs. 81.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 339.72 crore in December 2018 down 15.02% from Rs. 399.76 crore in December 2017.

FEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2017.

FEL shares closed at 37.00 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.30% over the last 12 months.