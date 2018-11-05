Federal-Mogul Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore, up 4.17% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore in September 2018 up 4.17% from Rs. 329.37 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2018 down 7.84% from Rs. 22.84 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.14 crore in September 2018 down 4.83% from Rs. 57.94 crore in September 2017.
Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.11 in September 2017.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 416.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|343.11
|339.23
|329.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|343.11
|339.23
|329.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|118.61
|110.78
|96.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.37
|3.02
|4.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-12.50
|12.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.48
|76.65
|70.85
|Depreciation
|20.53
|19.61
|18.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.58
|104.81
|95.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.55
|36.85
|30.87
|Other Income
|11.06
|4.57
|8.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.61
|41.42
|39.02
|Interest
|2.26
|2.32
|2.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.35
|39.10
|36.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|32.35
|39.10
|36.36
|Tax
|11.30
|13.67
|13.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.05
|25.43
|22.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.05
|25.43
|22.84
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.78
|4.57
|4.11
|Diluted EPS
|3.78
|4.57
|4.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.78
|4.57
|4.11
|Diluted EPS
|3.78
|4.57
|4.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited