Federal-Mogul Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore, up 4.17% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore in September 2018 up 4.17% from Rs. 329.37 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2018 down 7.84% from Rs. 22.84 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.14 crore in September 2018 down 4.83% from Rs. 57.94 crore in September 2017.

Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.11 in September 2017.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 416.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -17.21% over the last 12 months.