Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 403.30 crore, up 14.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 403.30 crore in March 2023 up 14.97% from Rs. 350.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.77 crore in March 2023 up 50.8% from Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.60 crore in March 2023 up 21.05% from Rs. 45.93 crore in March 2022.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2022.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 322.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|403.30
|386.65
|350.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|403.30
|386.65
|350.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|173.10
|148.17
|144.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.04
|5.96
|4.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.93
|-2.21
|-8.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|89.42
|81.98
|76.30
|Depreciation
|18.92
|19.76
|19.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.26
|105.00
|93.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.50
|28.00
|21.25
|Other Income
|10.18
|6.00
|5.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.68
|33.99
|26.43
|Interest
|1.01
|0.78
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.67
|33.21
|24.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.67
|33.21
|24.82
|Tax
|6.90
|10.07
|5.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.77
|23.14
|19.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.77
|23.14
|19.08
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.17
|4.16
|3.43
|Diluted EPS
|5.17
|4.16
|3.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.17
|4.16
|3.43
|Diluted EPS
|5.17
|4.16
|3.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited