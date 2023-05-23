Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 403.30 crore, up 14.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.30 crore in March 2023 up 14.97% from Rs. 350.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.77 crore in March 2023 up 50.8% from Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.60 crore in March 2023 up 21.05% from Rs. 45.93 crore in March 2022.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2022.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 322.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.