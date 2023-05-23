English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 403.30 crore, up 14.97% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

    Net Sales at Rs 403.30 crore in March 2023 up 14.97% from Rs. 350.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.77 crore in March 2023 up 50.8% from Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.60 crore in March 2023 up 21.05% from Rs. 45.93 crore in March 2022.

    Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2022.

    Federal-Mogul shares closed at 322.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.

    Federal-Mogul Goetze
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations403.30386.65350.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations403.30386.65350.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.10148.17144.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.045.964.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.93-2.21-8.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.4281.9876.30
    Depreciation18.9219.7619.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.26105.0093.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5028.0021.25
    Other Income10.186.005.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6833.9926.43
    Interest1.010.781.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.6733.2124.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.6733.2124.82
    Tax6.9010.075.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.7723.1419.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.7723.1419.08
    Equity Share Capital55.6355.6355.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.174.163.43
    Diluted EPS5.174.163.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.174.163.43
    Diluted EPS5.174.163.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Federal-Mogul #Federal-Mogul Goetze #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am