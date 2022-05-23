Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.79 crore, down 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.79 crore in March 2022 down 5.43% from Rs. 370.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2022 up 372.98% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.93 crore in March 2022 down 23.67% from Rs. 60.17 crore in March 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 272.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -6.06% over the last 12 months.