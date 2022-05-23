 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.79 crore, down 5.43% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

Net Sales at Rs 350.79 crore in March 2022 down 5.43% from Rs. 370.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2022 up 372.98% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.93 crore in March 2022 down 23.67% from Rs. 60.17 crore in March 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 272.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -6.06% over the last 12 months.

Federal-Mogul Goetze
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 350.79 320.14 370.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 350.79 320.14 370.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.07 113.25 133.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.65 4.29 4.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.50 11.20 -10.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.30 75.69 87.55
Depreciation 19.50 20.14 20.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.51 86.71 100.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.25 8.86 34.28
Other Income 5.18 5.14 5.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.43 14.00 39.35
Interest 1.61 0.93 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.82 13.07 38.46
Exceptional Items -- -- -42.75
P/L Before Tax 24.82 13.07 -4.29
Tax 5.75 3.45 2.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.08 9.62 -6.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.08 9.62 -6.99
Equity Share Capital 55.63 55.63 55.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 1.73 -1.26
Diluted EPS 3.43 1.73 -1.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 1.73 -1.26
Diluted EPS 3.43 1.73 -1.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
