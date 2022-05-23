Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.79 crore, down 5.43% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 350.79 crore in March 2022 down 5.43% from Rs. 370.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2022 up 372.98% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.93 crore in March 2022 down 23.67% from Rs. 60.17 crore in March 2021.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 272.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -6.06% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|350.79
|320.14
|370.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|350.79
|320.14
|370.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|144.07
|113.25
|133.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.65
|4.29
|4.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.50
|11.20
|-10.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.30
|75.69
|87.55
|Depreciation
|19.50
|20.14
|20.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.51
|86.71
|100.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.25
|8.86
|34.28
|Other Income
|5.18
|5.14
|5.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.43
|14.00
|39.35
|Interest
|1.61
|0.93
|0.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.82
|13.07
|38.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-42.75
|P/L Before Tax
|24.82
|13.07
|-4.29
|Tax
|5.75
|3.45
|2.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.08
|9.62
|-6.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.08
|9.62
|-6.99
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.43
|1.73
|-1.26
|Diluted EPS
|3.43
|1.73
|-1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.43
|1.73
|-1.26
|Diluted EPS
|3.43
|1.73
|-1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes