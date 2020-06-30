Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore, down 28.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore in March 2020 down 28.1% from Rs. 320.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020 down 89.01% from Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2020 down 47.8% from Rs. 51.65 crore in March 2019.

Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2019.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 385.60 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.15% over the last 12 months.