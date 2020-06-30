Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore, down 28.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore in March 2020 down 28.1% from Rs. 320.26 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020 down 89.01% from Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2020 down 47.8% from Rs. 51.65 crore in March 2019.
Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2019.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 385.60 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.15% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|230.28
|274.62
|320.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|230.28
|274.62
|320.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|86.94
|75.21
|117.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.35
|4.28
|2.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.62
|27.45
|-6.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|72.42
|64.82
|75.50
|Depreciation
|22.39
|22.26
|20.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.35
|74.13
|82.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|6.47
|27.77
|Other Income
|5.12
|3.65
|2.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.57
|10.12
|30.71
|Interest
|0.65
|1.25
|1.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.92
|8.88
|28.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.92
|8.88
|28.87
|Tax
|1.97
|2.40
|11.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.95
|6.48
|17.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.95
|6.48
|17.74
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|1.16
|3.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|1.16
|3.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|1.16
|3.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|1.16
|3.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am