Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 320.26 crore, down 2.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 320.26 crore in March 2019 down 2.29% from Rs. 327.76 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2019 down 20.01% from Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.65 crore in March 2019 down 8.68% from Rs. 56.56 crore in March 2018.
Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2018.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 564.95 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 29.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|320.26
|316.38
|327.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|320.26
|316.38
|327.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.35
|112.48
|114.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.95
|4.18
|2.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.68
|-9.14
|-18.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|75.50
|73.95
|74.36
|Depreciation
|20.94
|20.43
|17.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.44
|93.99
|101.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.77
|20.51
|36.28
|Other Income
|2.93
|9.93
|3.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.71
|30.44
|39.53
|Interest
|1.83
|2.34
|2.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.87
|28.10
|37.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.87
|28.10
|37.04
|Tax
|11.13
|9.82
|14.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.74
|18.28
|22.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.74
|18.28
|22.18
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.19
|3.29
|3.99
|Diluted EPS
|3.19
|3.29
|3.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.19
|3.29
|3.99
|Diluted EPS
|3.19
|3.29
|3.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited