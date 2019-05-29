Federal-Mogul Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 320.26 crore, down 2.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.26 crore in March 2019 down 2.29% from Rs. 327.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.74 crore in March 2019 down 20.01% from Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.65 crore in March 2019 down 8.68% from Rs. 56.56 crore in March 2018.

Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2018.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 564.95 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 29.16% over the last 12 months.