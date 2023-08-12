Federal-Mogul Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 405.15 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 405.15 403.30 396.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 405.15 403.30 396.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 168.38 173.10 171.22 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.35 5.04 5.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.73 -8.93 -3.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 87.14 89.42 81.31 Depreciation 18.99 18.92 19.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 111.14 99.26 102.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.88 26.50 20.01 Other Income 8.56 10.18 6.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.43 36.68 26.05 Interest 1.03 1.01 0.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.41 35.67 25.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 37.41 35.67 25.23 Tax 8.70 6.90 6.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.71 28.77 18.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.71 28.77 18.72 Equity Share Capital 55.63 55.63 55.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.16 5.17 3.36 Diluted EPS 5.16 5.17 3.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.16 5.17 3.36 Diluted EPS 5.16 5.17 3.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited