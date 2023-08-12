English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Federal-Mogul Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 405.15 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:Net Sales at Rs 405.15 crore in June 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 396.34 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.71 crore in June 2023 up 53.38% from Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.42 crore in June 2023 up 26.42% from Rs. 45.42 crore in June 2022.
    Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 5.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2022.Federal-Mogul shares closed at 372.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 29.37% over the last 12 months.
    Federal-Mogul Goetze
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations405.15403.30396.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations405.15403.30396.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials168.38173.10171.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.355.045.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.73-8.93-3.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.1489.4281.31
    Depreciation18.9918.9219.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.1499.26102.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8826.5020.01
    Other Income8.5610.186.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4336.6826.05
    Interest1.031.010.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.4135.6725.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.4135.6725.23
    Tax8.706.906.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.7128.7718.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.7128.7718.72
    Equity Share Capital55.6355.6355.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.165.173.36
    Diluted EPS5.165.173.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.165.173.36
    Diluted EPS5.165.173.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Federal-Mogul #Federal-Mogul Goetze #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!