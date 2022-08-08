Federal-Mogul Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 396.34 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 396.34 crore in June 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 315.39 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022 up 86.89% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.42 crore in June 2022 up 28.96% from Rs. 35.22 crore in June 2021.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 289.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|396.34
|350.79
|315.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|396.34
|350.79
|315.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|171.22
|144.07
|116.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.37
|4.65
|3.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.38
|-8.50
|3.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.31
|76.30
|79.38
|Depreciation
|19.37
|19.50
|20.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.44
|93.51
|82.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.01
|21.25
|9.15
|Other Income
|6.04
|5.18
|5.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.05
|26.43
|14.46
|Interest
|0.82
|1.61
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.23
|24.82
|13.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.23
|24.82
|13.78
|Tax
|6.52
|5.75
|3.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.72
|19.08
|10.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.72
|19.08
|10.01
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.36
|3.43
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|3.36
|3.43
|1.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.36
|3.43
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|3.36
|3.43
|1.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited