Federal-Mogul Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 396.34 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

Net Sales at Rs 396.34 crore in June 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 315.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022 up 86.89% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.42 crore in June 2022 up 28.96% from Rs. 35.22 crore in June 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 289.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.

Federal-Mogul Goetze
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 396.34 350.79 315.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 396.34 350.79 315.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 171.22 144.07 116.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.37 4.65 3.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.38 -8.50 3.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.31 76.30 79.38
Depreciation 19.37 19.50 20.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.44 93.51 82.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.01 21.25 9.15
Other Income 6.04 5.18 5.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.05 26.43 14.46
Interest 0.82 1.61 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.23 24.82 13.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.23 24.82 13.78
Tax 6.52 5.75 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.72 19.08 10.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.72 19.08 10.01
Equity Share Capital 55.63 55.63 55.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 3.43 1.80
Diluted EPS 3.36 3.43 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 3.43 1.80
Diluted EPS 3.36 3.43 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
