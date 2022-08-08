Federal-Mogul Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 396.34 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.34 crore in June 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 315.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022 up 86.89% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.42 crore in June 2022 up 28.96% from Rs. 35.22 crore in June 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 289.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.