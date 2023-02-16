 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal-Mogul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.65 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

Net Sales at Rs 386.65 crore in December 2022 up 20.78% from Rs. 320.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in December 2022 up 140.46% from Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.75 crore in December 2022 up 57.44% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.

Federal-Mogul Goetze
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 386.65 422.25 320.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 386.65 422.25 320.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.17 172.26 113.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.96 4.39 4.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.21 11.82 11.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.98 82.40 75.69
Depreciation 19.76 19.24 20.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.00 105.75 86.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.00 26.40 8.86
Other Income 6.00 9.66 5.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.99 36.06 14.00
Interest 0.78 1.21 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.21 34.85 13.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.21 34.85 13.07
Tax 10.07 8.24 3.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.14 26.61 9.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.14 26.61 9.62
Equity Share Capital 55.63 55.63 55.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 4.78 1.73
Diluted EPS 4.16 4.78 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 4.78 1.73
Diluted EPS 4.16 4.78 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited