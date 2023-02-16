Federal-Mogul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.65 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.65 crore in December 2022 up 20.78% from Rs. 320.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in December 2022 up 140.46% from Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.75 crore in December 2022 up 57.44% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 301.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.97% returns over the last 6 months and 29.58% over the last 12 months.