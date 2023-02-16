English
    Federal-Mogul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.65 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

    Net Sales at Rs 386.65 crore in December 2022 up 20.78% from Rs. 320.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in December 2022 up 140.46% from Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.75 crore in December 2022 up 57.44% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.

    Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2021.

    Federal-Mogul shares closed at 301.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.97% returns over the last 6 months and 29.58% over the last 12 months.

    Federal-Mogul Goetze
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.65422.25320.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations386.65422.25320.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.17172.26113.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.964.394.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.2111.8211.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.9882.4075.69
    Depreciation19.7619.2420.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.00105.7586.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0026.408.86
    Other Income6.009.665.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9936.0614.00
    Interest0.781.210.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.2134.8513.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.2134.8513.07
    Tax10.078.243.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.1426.619.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.1426.619.62
    Equity Share Capital55.6355.6355.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.164.781.73
    Diluted EPS4.164.781.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.164.781.73
    Diluted EPS4.164.781.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm