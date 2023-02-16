Federal-Mogul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.65 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 386.65 crore in December 2022 up 20.78% from Rs. 320.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in December 2022 up 140.46% from Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.75 crore in December 2022 up 57.44% from Rs. 34.14 crore in December 2021.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2021.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 301.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.97% returns over the last 6 months and 29.58% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|386.65
|422.25
|320.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|386.65
|422.25
|320.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|148.17
|172.26
|113.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.96
|4.39
|4.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.21
|11.82
|11.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.98
|82.40
|75.69
|Depreciation
|19.76
|19.24
|20.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.00
|105.75
|86.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.00
|26.40
|8.86
|Other Income
|6.00
|9.66
|5.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.99
|36.06
|14.00
|Interest
|0.78
|1.21
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|33.21
|34.85
|13.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|33.21
|34.85
|13.07
|Tax
|10.07
|8.24
|3.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.14
|26.61
|9.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.14
|26.61
|9.62
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.16
|4.78
|1.73
|Diluted EPS
|4.16
|4.78
|1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.16
|4.78
|1.73
|Diluted EPS
|4.16
|4.78
|1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited