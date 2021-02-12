Federal-Mogul Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 350.43 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.43 crore in December 2020 up 27.61% from Rs. 274.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.12 crore in December 2020 up 411.39% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.43 crore in December 2020 up 95.89% from Rs. 32.38 crore in December 2019.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2019.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 279.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -51.36% over the last 12 months.