Federal-Mogul Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 350.43 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 350.43 crore in December 2020 up 27.61% from Rs. 274.62 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.12 crore in December 2020 up 411.39% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.43 crore in December 2020 up 95.89% from Rs. 32.38 crore in December 2019.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2019.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 279.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -51.36% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|350.43
|270.06
|274.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|350.43
|270.06
|274.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.82
|94.31
|75.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.18
|9.35
|4.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.83
|-11.16
|27.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.85
|69.41
|64.82
|Depreciation
|22.49
|22.36
|22.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|92.07
|78.52
|74.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.19
|7.28
|6.47
|Other Income
|5.74
|9.80
|3.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.94
|17.08
|10.12
|Interest
|1.09
|0.34
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.85
|16.74
|8.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|39.85
|16.74
|8.88
|Tax
|6.73
|3.39
|2.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.12
|13.35
|6.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.12
|13.35
|6.48
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.95
|2.40
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|5.95
|2.40
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.95
|2.40
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|5.95
|2.40
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited