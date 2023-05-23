Federal-Mogul Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.70 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.70 crore in March 2023 up 15.23% from Rs. 355.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2023 up 53.36% from Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 51.70 crore in March 2022.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2022.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 322.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.