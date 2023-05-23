English
    Federal-Mogul Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.70 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

    Net Sales at Rs 409.70 crore in March 2023 up 15.23% from Rs. 355.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2023 up 53.36% from Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 51.70 crore in March 2022.

    Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2022.

    Federal-Mogul shares closed at 322.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.

    Federal-Mogul Goetze
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations409.70393.34355.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations409.70393.34355.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials165.38140.74135.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.886.044.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.88-2.53-9.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.8584.1478.20
    Depreciation20.1621.4120.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.12109.5597.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2033.9928.32
    Other Income7.943.812.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.1437.8031.04
    Interest1.040.791.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.1037.0129.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.1037.0129.41
    Tax5.8911.146.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.2125.8722.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.2125.8722.44
    Minority Interest-2.53-1.37-1.77
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.6924.4920.66
    Equity Share Capital55.6355.6355.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.154.653.71
    Diluted EPS6.154.653.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.154.653.71
    Diluted EPS6.154.653.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
