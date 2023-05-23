Federal-Mogul Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.70 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 409.70 crore in March 2023 up 15.23% from Rs. 355.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2023 up 53.36% from Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 51.70 crore in March 2022.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2022.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 322.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.20% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|409.70
|393.34
|355.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|409.70
|393.34
|355.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|165.38
|140.74
|135.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.88
|6.04
|4.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.88
|-2.53
|-9.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|91.85
|84.14
|78.20
|Depreciation
|20.16
|21.41
|20.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.12
|109.55
|97.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.20
|33.99
|28.32
|Other Income
|7.94
|3.81
|2.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.14
|37.80
|31.04
|Interest
|1.04
|0.79
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.10
|37.01
|29.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.10
|37.01
|29.41
|Tax
|5.89
|11.14
|6.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.21
|25.87
|22.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.21
|25.87
|22.44
|Minority Interest
|-2.53
|-1.37
|-1.77
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|31.69
|24.49
|20.66
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.15
|4.65
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|6.15
|4.65
|3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.15
|4.65
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|6.15
|4.65
|3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited