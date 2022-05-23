 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal-Mogul Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.54 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.54 crore in March 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 376.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022 up 590.98% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.70 crore in March 2022 down 20.86% from Rs. 65.33 crore in March 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 272.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -6.06% over the last 12 months.

Federal-Mogul Goetze
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 355.54 324.96 376.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 355.54 324.96 376.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 135.92 103.66 125.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.54 4.35 4.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.33 12.15 -12.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.20 78.22 90.23
Depreciation 20.66 22.57 21.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.22 90.69 105.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.32 13.32 41.54
Other Income 2.72 2.58 1.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.04 15.89 43.46
Interest 1.63 0.94 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.41 14.96 42.57
Exceptional Items -- -- -42.75
P/L Before Tax 29.41 14.96 -0.18
Tax 6.97 4.05 4.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.44 10.91 -4.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.44 10.91 -4.21
Minority Interest -1.77 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.66 10.91 -4.21
Equity Share Capital 55.63 55.63 55.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 1.84 -1.03
Diluted EPS 3.71 1.84 -1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 1.84 -1.03
Diluted EPS 3.71 1.84 -1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Federal-Mogul #Federal-Mogul Goetze #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
