Federal-Mogul Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.54 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 355.54 crore in March 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 376.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022 up 590.98% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.70 crore in March 2022 down 20.86% from Rs. 65.33 crore in March 2021.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2021.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 272.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -6.06% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|355.54
|324.96
|376.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|355.54
|324.96
|376.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|135.92
|103.66
|125.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.54
|4.35
|4.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.33
|12.15
|-12.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|78.20
|78.22
|90.23
|Depreciation
|20.66
|22.57
|21.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|97.22
|90.69
|105.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.32
|13.32
|41.54
|Other Income
|2.72
|2.58
|1.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.04
|15.89
|43.46
|Interest
|1.63
|0.94
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.41
|14.96
|42.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-42.75
|P/L Before Tax
|29.41
|14.96
|-0.18
|Tax
|6.97
|4.05
|4.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.44
|10.91
|-4.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.44
|10.91
|-4.21
|Minority Interest
|-1.77
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|20.66
|10.91
|-4.21
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.71
|1.84
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.71
|1.84
|-1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.71
|1.84
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.71
|1.84
|-1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes