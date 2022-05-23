Federal-Mogul Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.54 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.54 crore in March 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 376.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022 up 590.98% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.70 crore in March 2022 down 20.86% from Rs. 65.33 crore in March 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 272.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -6.06% over the last 12 months.