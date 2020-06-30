Federal-Mogul Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.22 crore, down 27.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.22 crore in March 2020 down 27.76% from Rs. 324.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020 down 88.62% from Rs. 19.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.19 crore in March 2020 down 47.51% from Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2019.

Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2019.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 385.60 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.15% over the last 12 months.