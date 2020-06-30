Federal-Mogul Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.22 crore, down 27.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 234.22 crore in March 2020 down 27.76% from Rs. 324.22 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020 down 88.62% from Rs. 19.84 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.19 crore in March 2020 down 47.51% from Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2019.
Federal-Mogul EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2019.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 385.60 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.15% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|234.22
|279.20
|324.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|234.22
|279.20
|324.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.21
|65.82
|106.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.35
|4.28
|2.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.29
|28.14
|-7.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.69
|66.79
|78.12
|Depreciation
|23.39
|23.30
|21.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.14
|78.53
|87.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.74
|12.33
|34.85
|Other Income
|3.06
|2.01
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.80
|14.35
|35.53
|Interest
|0.65
|1.20
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.15
|13.15
|34.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.15
|13.15
|34.81
|Tax
|2.97
|3.48
|12.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.18
|9.67
|21.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.18
|9.67
|21.89
|Minority Interest
|-0.92
|-1.56
|-2.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.26
|8.11
|19.84
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|1.48
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|1.48
|3.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|1.48
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|1.48
|3.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am