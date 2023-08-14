English
    Federal-Mogul Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.90 crore, up 2.28% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

    Net Sales at Rs 410.90 crore in June 2023 up 2.28% from Rs. 401.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.92 crore in June 2023 up 50.11% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.49 crore in June 2023 up 23.77% from Rs. 50.49 crore in June 2022.

    Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2022.

    Federal-Mogul shares closed at 373.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 29.67% over the last 12 months.

    Federal-Mogul Goetze
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations410.90409.70401.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations410.90409.70401.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.03165.38161.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.354.885.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.20-8.88-2.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.4591.8583.71
    Depreciation20.7120.1621.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.36103.12107.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2033.2025.75
    Other Income6.587.943.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7841.1429.39
    Interest1.011.040.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.7740.1028.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.7740.1028.55
    Tax9.595.897.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.1834.2121.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.1834.2121.18
    Minority Interest-1.26-2.53-1.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.9231.6919.93
    Equity Share Capital55.6355.6355.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.386.153.58
    Diluted EPS5.386.153.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.386.153.58
    Diluted EPS5.386.153.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Federal-Mogul #Federal-Mogul Goetze #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

