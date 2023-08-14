Federal-Mogul Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 410.90 crore, up 2.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 410.90 crore in June 2023 up 2.28% from Rs. 401.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.92 crore in June 2023 up 50.11% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.49 crore in June 2023 up 23.77% from Rs. 50.49 crore in June 2022.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2022.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 373.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 29.67% over the last 12 months.