Federal-Mogul Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 401.76 crore, up 26.14% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 401.76 crore in June 2022 up 26.14% from Rs. 318.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2022 up 84.23% from Rs. 10.82 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.49 crore in June 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 38.95 crore in June 2021.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2021.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 289.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|401.76
|355.54
|318.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|401.76
|355.54
|318.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|161.60
|135.92
|107.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.37
|4.54
|3.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.93
|-9.33
|2.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.71
|78.20
|81.52
|Depreciation
|21.10
|20.66
|21.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.16
|97.22
|87.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.75
|28.32
|14.37
|Other Income
|3.64
|2.72
|2.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.39
|31.04
|17.06
|Interest
|0.84
|1.63
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.55
|29.41
|16.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.55
|29.41
|16.38
|Tax
|7.37
|6.97
|4.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.18
|22.44
|11.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.18
|22.44
|11.78
|Minority Interest
|-1.25
|-1.77
|-0.96
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19.93
|20.66
|10.82
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.58
|3.71
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|3.58
|3.71
|1.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.58
|3.71
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|3.58
|3.71
|1.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited