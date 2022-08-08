Federal-Mogul Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 401.76 crore, up 26.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.76 crore in June 2022 up 26.14% from Rs. 318.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2022 up 84.23% from Rs. 10.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.49 crore in June 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 38.95 crore in June 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 289.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.