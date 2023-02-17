 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal-Mogul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.34 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

Net Sales at Rs 393.34 crore in December 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 324.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 up 124.56% from Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.21 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2021.

Federal-Mogul Goetze
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 393.34 429.35 324.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 393.34 429.35 324.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.74 163.43 103.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.04 4.48 4.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.53 12.49 12.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.14 84.72 78.22
Depreciation 21.41 21.00 22.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.55 110.55 90.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.99 32.68 13.32
Other Income 3.81 3.91 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.80 36.59 15.89
Interest 0.79 1.20 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.01 35.38 14.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.01 35.38 14.96
Tax 11.14 9.26 4.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.87 26.12 10.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.87 26.12 10.91
Minority Interest -1.37 -1.36 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.49 24.76 10.91
Equity Share Capital 55.63 55.63 55.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 4.45 1.84
Diluted EPS 4.65 4.45 1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 4.45 1.84
Diluted EPS 4.65 4.45 1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
