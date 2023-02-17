Federal-Mogul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.34 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.34 crore in December 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 324.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 up 124.56% from Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.21 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2021.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2021.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 300.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 29.14% over the last 12 months.