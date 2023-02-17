Federal-Mogul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.34 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 393.34 crore in December 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 324.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 up 124.56% from Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.21 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2021.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2021.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 300.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 29.14% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|393.34
|429.35
|324.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|393.34
|429.35
|324.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.74
|163.43
|103.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.04
|4.48
|4.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.53
|12.49
|12.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|84.14
|84.72
|78.22
|Depreciation
|21.41
|21.00
|22.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.55
|110.55
|90.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.99
|32.68
|13.32
|Other Income
|3.81
|3.91
|2.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.80
|36.59
|15.89
|Interest
|0.79
|1.20
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.01
|35.38
|14.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|37.01
|35.38
|14.96
|Tax
|11.14
|9.26
|4.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.87
|26.12
|10.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.87
|26.12
|10.91
|Minority Interest
|-1.37
|-1.36
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.49
|24.76
|10.91
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.65
|4.45
|1.84
|Diluted EPS
|4.65
|4.45
|1.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.65
|4.45
|1.84
|Diluted EPS
|4.65
|4.45
|1.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited