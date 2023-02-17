English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Federal-Mogul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.34 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:

    Net Sales at Rs 393.34 crore in December 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 324.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2022 up 124.56% from Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.21 crore in December 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 38.46 crore in December 2021.

    Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2021.

    Federal-Mogul shares closed at 300.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 29.14% over the last 12 months.

    Federal-Mogul Goetze
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations393.34429.35324.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations393.34429.35324.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.74163.43103.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.044.484.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.5312.4912.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.1484.7278.22
    Depreciation21.4121.0022.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.55110.5590.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9932.6813.32
    Other Income3.813.912.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8036.5915.89
    Interest0.791.200.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0135.3814.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.0135.3814.96
    Tax11.149.264.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.8726.1210.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.8726.1210.91
    Minority Interest-1.37-1.36--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.4924.7610.91
    Equity Share Capital55.6355.6355.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.654.451.84
    Diluted EPS4.654.451.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.654.451.84
    Diluted EPS4.654.451.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Federal-Mogul #Federal-Mogul Goetze #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am