Federal-Mogul Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 356.78 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.78 crore in December 2020 up 27.79% from Rs. 279.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.82 crore in December 2020 up 329.65% from Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.09 crore in December 2020 up 83.51% from Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2019.

Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2019.

Federal-Mogul shares closed at 279.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -51.36% over the last 12 months.