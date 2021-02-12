Federal-Mogul Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 356.78 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Federal-Mogul Goetze are:
Net Sales at Rs 356.78 crore in December 2020 up 27.79% from Rs. 279.20 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.82 crore in December 2020 up 329.65% from Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.09 crore in December 2020 up 83.51% from Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2019.
Federal-Mogul EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2019.
Federal-Mogul shares closed at 279.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and -51.36% over the last 12 months.
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|356.78
|276.43
|279.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|356.78
|276.43
|279.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.06
|87.09
|65.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.18
|9.36
|4.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.39
|-11.24
|28.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.10
|71.21
|66.79
|Depreciation
|23.69
|23.32
|23.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|97.16
|82.54
|78.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.21
|14.15
|12.33
|Other Income
|3.20
|3.68
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.40
|17.83
|14.35
|Interest
|0.98
|0.32
|1.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.43
|17.52
|13.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|44.43
|17.52
|13.15
|Tax
|7.80
|4.67
|3.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.63
|12.84
|9.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.63
|12.84
|9.67
|Minority Interest
|-1.80
|-1.83
|-1.56
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|34.82
|11.01
|8.11
|Equity Share Capital
|55.63
|55.63
|55.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|698.49
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.26
|5.36
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|6.26
|5.36
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.26
|5.36
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|6.26
|5.36
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited